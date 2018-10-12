Woman arrested in murder of Amber Barnett

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A second person has been arrested in the murder of Amber Barnett, the Biloxi woman who was found dead in August six months after she went missing.
Candice Lee Robison was arrested Friday and charged with hindering prosecution. According to Harrison County sheriff's investigators, the 34-year-old woman originally claimed not to know anything about the disappearance or murder of Barnett. Investigators say Robison knew much more than she claimed.
Barnett's body was found in a wooded area off Cemetery Road on Aug. 30, more than six months after she first went missing in February 2018. Wayne Claude Adams was arrested the day after the body was found and charged with murder.
In Adams' arrest affidavit issued Aug. 31, authorities said Robison told investigators that Adams confessed to her that he had killed two people. She said that conversation happened after she saw scratches on Adams' arm.
According to Robison's statement, Adams told her he had met a man and woman at a trailer park to purchase drugs. Robison said Adams told her that they were going to rob him so he killed the man. Adams reportedly told Robison that the scratches on his arm were received when the girl tried to attack him, at which point he killed her also.
Police say Barnett, who witnesses say was a prostitute, was dropped at a trailer park off of County Farm Road on Feb. 18, 2018, where she met Adams for a “date.” According to a witness, Barnett bit Adams while they were in a vehicle leaving the trailer. That’s when Adams is accused of hitting her over the head and dumping her body in some nearby woods.
