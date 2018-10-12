Pumpkin-flavored temperatures for a Wonder-fall Friday

It’s a chilly morning with pumpkin-flavored temperatures in the 50s for the first time on the Mississippi coast since April. Be sure to wear your sweater or jacket. Beautiful October weather is expected Friday for South Mississippi. Low humidity and temperatures around 80 degrees for highs are expected. This is much closer to normal for mid-October than what has been occurring for the last couple of weeks. Overnight temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s for most areas again with mostly clear skies, eventually giving way to partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Early next week another cold front could bring some rain showers with only light rain amounts around Monday or Tuesday. Cooler and drier weather looks to settle in for the middle of next week.