Moss Point man sentenced to over 20 years on drug and firearm charges

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison for what authorities found at his home.
Edward Corneilus Bridges, 38, was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Members of an FBI Task Force searched his home March 22 and found more than 500 grams of meth, 58 grams of cocaine, scales, large amounts of cash, marijuana, ecstasy, a ledger, ammunition cases and an SKS rifle.
In addition to his prison time, Bridges must also serve five years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine.
