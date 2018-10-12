Man sentenced to federal prison after having guns, admitting to doing drugs

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend the next five years in a federal prison after police found guns on him twice in eight days. He later admitted to authorities that he did drugs every day, leading to the federal charge.
Jaquan Deshawn Carter, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 64 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.
Carter was pulled over in a vehicle by Gulfport Police on Sept. 6, 2015, after authorities received reports that someone was flashing a gun. When officers stopped the car, they reported smelling marijuana. A search of the vehicle found bullets in the back seat and a .44 caliber revolver. Carter admitted to police that it was his gun, saying he had it for protection.
Eight days later on Sept. 14, 2015, police stopped another vehicle that Carter was riding in. Again, police reported smelling marijuana so they searched the vehicle. Located in Carter's pocket, officers found a .22 caliber handgun with the serial numbers obliterated.
Carter later told police he had smoked marijuana every day since the age of nine. According to federal law, habitual users of drugs are not allowed to own guns.
Gulfport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams.
