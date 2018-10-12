Man accused of running over Moss Point woman could face death penalty

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - A Moss Point man could be facing the death penalty if he is found guilty of running over a 58-year-old Moss Point woman.
Octavius Montego Black was quiet as he was led into the courtroom Friday morning for his initial appearance. Municipal court judge Keith Miller explained the capital murder charge to Black, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Black is accused of running over Betty Vaughans on Bellview Avenue Oct. 4 and taking off in her vehicle. According to police, the pair had a disagreement over the 2003 Cadillac Escalade before Black used the same vehicle to hit Vaughans.
Black turned himself in two days later to police in Prentiss, MS, which is where authorities found the stolen vehicle.
The capital murder case will now be bound over the grand jury. In the meantime, Black is being held in Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
