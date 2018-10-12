Loaves and Fishes needs your help to continue serving the needy

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi is celebrating its 35th year in operation. During that time, more than two million meals have been served. Each month, the soup kitchen provides 55,000 meals. Now, the operation needs your help.
At the soup kitchen, there are plenty of handshakes and hugs to go around, not to mention plenty of good hot meals. But first, before the serving begins, a prayer of thanks.
One key ingredient makes this Christian ministry work. “We’re very volunteer driven and very donation driven," said program coordinator Bryan Morales. "Donations and volunteers is what helps us get through our day and month to grow and supply that 2 millionth meal mark.”
Those volunteers include a family that shows up every Friday to lend a helping hand. Wendy Carmack is the mother of four girls. “It’s our way of doing something small to give back. We’re very fortunate. We have a home, we have a vehicle and food in our pantry. So this is an opportunity for them to do something for the community,” she explained.
The head cook, Abe Smith, has been here going on four years. “It’s hard work. You’ve got to have the will and the spirit to get up, and you’ve got to put it in God’s hands. God made all this possible for us so God got me here for a reason.”
Every day that Loaves and Fishes is open, clients line up outside the door, waiting for a good hot meal to sustain them. And they are most appreciative of the efforts of this ministry.
“Loaves and Fishes feed the needy and the homeless and the ones that are down on their luck and need a lift up," said Jeff Darneal, one of the men who enjoys meals from the nonprofit. "And it all brings us together as friends in the name of Jesus.”
In order to help cover the soup kitchen’s operating expenses, which run about $120,000 a year, a fundraiser is happening Saturday from 3-6 p.m. It’s called “Eight for a Plate” and is being held at the kitchen on Water Street in downtown Biloxi on the old Church of the Redeemer site. All proceeds benefit Loaves and Fishes.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.