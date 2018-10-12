Keesler AFB to hold open house for Michael evacuees

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Certain evacuees from Hurricane Michael will have a new place to go beginning next week.
Keesler Air Force Base announced it will host an evacuee open house Oct. 16 and 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. each day. All military and Department of Defense civilian personnel affected by Hurricane Michael are invited.
Tyndall Air Force Base located just outside of Panama City was heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael, flipping over fighter jets and tearing through base buildings.
Any and all evacuees from Tyndall are invited to Keesler during the open house, which will be held at the Bay Breeze Event Center in the 2nd floor ballroom each day.
Attendees are advised to complete their assessment in the Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System prior to attending the open house. Laptops will be available to access AFPAAS, Tyndall's Facebook Page/Website, American Red Cross, FEMA and other helping agencies.
Agencies in attendance will include:
- American Red Cross
- Finance
- School Liaison Officer
- Military Family Life Counselors
- FOCUS
- Chapel Services
- Tricare
- Force Support Squadron
- Child & Youth Flight
- Civilian Personnel Office (GS/NAF)
- Military Personnel Flight (military members must check in with MPF)
This open house is only for airmen and civilian personnel impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Questions can be directed to Master Sgt. Krista Mercadel at 228-243-2345 or krista.mercadel@us.af.mil.
