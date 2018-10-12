Inmates return to Stone County jail after exposure to carbon monoxide

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The warden of the Stone County Regional Jail said the carbon monoxide problem is fixed and that all inmates will be back in their regular cells by Friday night.
Warden Dewayne Brewer told WLOX News Now deputies began taking inmates from the George County Regional Correctional Center around noon Friday.
A faulty boiler forced evacuation of 88 inmates Saturday after some inmates complained of symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Brewer said none of the illnesses was serious.
The boiler that heated the water for the kitchen was the source of the problem and has been replaced.
“The equipment malfunctioned. It was possible something defective. The boiler was only three years old; we my try to get some reimbursement,” Brewer said.
The new boiler cost $3,600 and was inspected by the Mississippi Department of Health and the maker of the equipment before the inmates returned.
