Gulfport Police reveal pink patrol car for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are going pink to promote breast cancer awareness.
The police department decorated one of its cars with pink wrapping to celebrate breast cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease.
The pink car will be used for normal patrol and will make some special appearances at events like the Pink Dress Run in downtown Gulfport.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate survivors and really heroes in our own community. It’s a very challenging, if not brutal disease, and it’s just a great moment for us to celebrate those who are combating and winning at that,” said Chief Leonard Papania.
The department aims to feature one survivor everyday on social media to show their support. Connie Ladner, a breast cancer survivor of five years, was the first to put her signature on the car.
“It’s important to encourage people to get their mammograms, do self breast exams. For someone who maybe hasn’t done that, or is thinking of doing it, it’s important that you do,” said Ladner. “It could save your life. It saved mine.”
Sgt. Clay Fulks says hopes the car can be a reminder to others to keep a close eye on their health.
“There is a safety standpoint with breast cancer awareness, that is if people can go get themselves checked because of something like this car, then it’s well worth our efforts,” he said.
Gulfport Police hope the pink part of the car will be covered with the signatures of breast cancer survivors by the end of October.
Any survivors who are interested in signing or taking a picture with the car can contact the Gulfport Police Department through their Facebook page.
