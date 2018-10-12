Gulfport announces date for end of Courthouse Road construction

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The construction on Courthouse Road should be finished by the end of next month, according to the City of Gulfport.
A flyer sent businesses and residents on Courthouse Road said Jay Bearden Construction, Inc. will complete work by Nov. 22. Construction was originally supposed to end by June 26 of this year.
One reason for the delay the flyer cited was the addition of underground conduit for future rerouting of overhead utilities to the contract. A 40-day contract extension was being considered, which would have move the projected completion date to Sept. 19.
Given the overrun in contract time, Gulfport requested an updated project schedule from the construction company. The latest schedule provided by the contractor has construction completing by Thanksgiving.
Business owners on Courthouse Road have expressed concern over the drop in business, saying it was due to the construction. One business owner wanted construction over by the holiday season.
Jay Bearden Construction also listed completion dates for milestones in the Courthouse Road construction, including storm drainage and sidewalks.
