Dolphin nearly dies after becoming stranded on Biloxi Beach

If you find a live stranded or injured dolphin on the beach call for help immediately. Do not touch the animal without direction from IMMS or another governing agency such as NOAA or MDMR. Please be aware that when an animal strands, it may be sick. Therefore, please use every precaution to protect yourself from any infectious diseases live dolphin stranding is an emergency and the speed of response by a professional rescue team is perhaps the most crucial factor in determining whether or not the animal will survive. To reach the IMMS Response Team, call 888-SOS-DOLPHIN (1-888-767-3657).