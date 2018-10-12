Alligators caught in river where airman died

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Alligator traps set by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks snagged two large alligators from the Tchoutacabouffa River this week.
The trap lines were set Saturday after officials spotted a number of large gators will searching for a man missing in the river behind Arbor Landing by the River apartments.
Capt. Barry Delcambre with MDWFP confirmed to WLOX New Now the largest gators measured 10 feet 11 inches and the smaller one was a little over 5 feet long.
When the traps were set, Delcambre said the alligators would be killed, not relocated to another area where they could pose a danger.
Staff Sgt. Luis O. Cisneros-Godinez died in the river Saturday. Cisneros-Godinez was an active duty U.S. Air Force Airman and a medical lab technician with the 81st Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron, 81st Medical Group, 81st Training Wing.
Though officials have not released a cause of death, Delcambre confirmed there were no signs the man died from an alligator attack.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.