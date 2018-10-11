WLOX Editorial: Pay it forward, help Florida Hurricane victims

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We dodged another bullet. Hurricane Michael did not come to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We saw a little coastal flooding. But not what hit Florida. That monster hurricane flooding homes, ripping off roofs, and forever changing lives.
People in Mississippi were not killed nor injured by Michael. But in Florida it is a different story. People are hurt. Their homes damaged or flooded. Lots of property lost.
We know this kind of devastation and what our Florida neighbors need. We can be thankful to be able to say; there but by the grace of God goes us. But we can do more than be thankful.
This is the time to pay it forward and give where you can. Help our hurting neighbors to the east as they face this natural disaster that did not hurt us.
