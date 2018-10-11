Vacationers head west to Mississippi, away from Hurricane Michael

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - While South Mississippi escaped the wrath of Hurricane Michael, the strong winds and high tides that we felt earlier this week forced Harrison County sand beach crews into action today, especially in areas near the Long Beach Harbor.
Jean and Tim Williams plan to shop and do a lot more on the Coast this week after Michael turned their Florida Panhandle vacation into a westward odyssey after the storm threatened them and their friends' house in Panama City.
“We were going to go into her house and take pictures of her mother’s house for insurance purposes, just in case,” Jean Williams said. “We got down there Monday afternoon. They issued a mandatory evacuation, so we started heading west. We’ve been able to walk down to the beach and had great food and everyone’s been wonderful here.”
It’s a similar story for Wallace Smith and his crew from Conyers, Georgia, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Wallace said once Michael took aim at Florida, he and his family called for a vacation change up and headed to South Mississippi.
"We didn't have any problems at all coming down,” Smith said. “We're glad we found a place and were able to come out to the beach and enjoy this area."
It’s an area that absorbed several days of strong winds and high tides. That’s why Harrison County sand beach crews were out and about on Wednesday fixing up trouble spots in Long Beach, where water was still ponding in areas just east of the harbor.
