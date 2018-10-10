Special tribute for Brookhaven community at elementary football game

Special tribute for Brookhaven community at elementary football game
Football crash-through banner honors Brookhaven community
By Cheryl Lasseter | October 10, 2018 at 1:45 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 7:51 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Amite School Center football teams took on the kids at Brookhaven Academy last night, and the teams from Amite did something special with their crash-through banners.

Football crash-through banner honors Brookhaven community
Football crash-through banner honors Brookhaven community (Brookhaven Academy)

They dedicated the banners to the community of Brookhaven, which lost two police officers in the line of duty just over a week ago.

[ Two police officers shot and killed in Brookhaven ]

One of the banners read: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God”.

Brookhaven Academy thanked their rivals, calling the banners a touching tribute. There was also a balloon release at the games.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.