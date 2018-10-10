Special tribute for Brookhaven community at elementary football game

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Amite School Center football teams took on the kids at Brookhaven Academy last night, and the teams from Amite did something special with their crash-through banners.
They dedicated the banners to the community of Brookhaven, which lost two police officers in the line of duty just over a week ago.
One of the banners read: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God”.
Brookhaven Academy thanked their rivals, calling the banners a touching tribute. There was also a balloon release at the games.
