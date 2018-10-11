The Shed joins Operation BBQ Relief to help hurricane victims

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -Volunteers from a national organization called Operation BBQ Relief are setting up in hurricane-ravaged Florida.
The group will be serving meals to storm victims.
The Shed BBQ Restaurant here on the Coast is part of the effort, and they’re getting ready to head over to Florida. There is a flurry of activity in the kitchen at the Shed.
“Operation BBQ Relief is a disaster relief organization that specializes in warm BBQ meals in time of need, like right now,” said owner Brad Orrison.
The Shed, along with thousands of other volunteers, are set to deploy to the hard-hit Florida panhandle to bring food and comfort to Hurricane Michael victims.
“Our mission is to set up on Panama City Beach and in Tallahassee. We’re looking at 20,000 meals per command center, so 40,000 meals a day,” Orrison said.
Operation BBQ Relief provides compassion and offers hope, friendship and food to those whose lives have been affected by disasters across the United States.
Some of the scenes coming out of the Panama City and Mexico Beach areas are reminiscent of the devastation we saw after Katrina.
That's one reason why Orrison is an active member of Operation BBQ Relief.
“I know what it feels like to be in a disaster. Sometimes, just a really simple nod from somebody goes a long way,” Orrison said.
A trailer will be loaded up this weekend, and a crew from the Shed will be Florida bound.
Operation BBQ Relief leverages its expertise in cooking and catering barbecue meals with an ability to quickly mobilize teams into any area where disaster disrupts and tears apart the lives of Americans.
They have a website and a Facebook Page where people can donate, volunteer and follow the group’s work.
“Right now we need volunteers so people can go on the website and sign up, or you can just show up to the site. It’s easy to keep track on social media at Operation BBQ Relief,” said Orrison.
Just to give you an idea as to the difference made by Operation BBQ Relief, the organization is still in North Carolina where they have served more than 2 million meals so far after Hurricane Florence.
