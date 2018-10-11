Mostly sunny and less humid

Weather will be much more typical of fall on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of the area. This is all thanks to a cold front moving into the area today. Mostly clear and cool conditions will prevail Thursday night. But it will become quite chilly! Tonight's temperatures will fall into the 50s north and around 60 south by Friday morning. Cool and dry weather continues Saturday. Perhaps a slight warm up around Sunday or Monday thanks to south winds. But, we should cool right back down for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to yet another cold front arriving late Monday.