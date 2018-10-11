Mississippi’s first robotic navigation spine surgery performed

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Singing River Health System and Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists performed the first robotic navigation spine surgery in Mississippi Wednesday.
In a collaborative effort, Singing River Health System and Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists’ spine surgeons, Dr. Eric Graham, Dr. Christopher Burks, Dr. Charles Winters and Dr. Joseph Cox are excited to bring the most technologically advanced “Robot” in spine surgery to South Mississippi.
The ExcelsiusGPS Robot brings the latest in technology and provides an even greater level of precision to spine surgery. The Robotic-assisted surgery puts the surgeon’s hands at the controls of a robotic platform so refined that even the most complex, delicate procedures can be performed through very small incisions with unmatched precision.
“The advantages of robotic surgery for our patients are significant and may include shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, fewer complications, less need for narcotic pain medicine, faster recovery and smaller incisions resulting in minimal scarring," Graham said.
“At Singing River Health System, we are committed to providing the highest quality of care and are excited to be a leader in the latest technology and improvements in spine surgery that the ExcelsiusGPS Robot brings to our surgeons and patients in South Mississippi,” said Lee Bond, CEO of Singing River Health System.
The Globus ExcelsiusGPS Robot is used for conditions that require spinal fusion, including degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, fractures, and spinal tumors. Patients with these conditions often suffer with debilitating symptoms like lower back pain, leg pain, sciatica, abnormal gait, breathing difficulties from ribcage pressure on the longs, and uneven legs, hips or shoulders.
“The number one priority for us as surgeons is to provide the most efficient and safest techniques and technologies for our patients," Burks said.
Singing River Health System is already nationally ranked for medical excellence and patient safety in a number of surgical specialties, and the surgery team did not hesitate to be the first in the region to invest in robotic spine navigation technology.
“We jumped at the opportunity to utilize this proven technology, it’s another tool we can use to assure the absolute highest quality care for our patients, and we’re excited to show the rest of the region what we can do with this technology," said Tiffany Murdock, Executive Director of Surgical Operations at Singing River Health System.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.