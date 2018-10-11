Hurricane relief donations for victims of Michael

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The images coming out of Florida since Hurricane Michael made landfall have been devastating. In South Mississippi, we know what it’s like to come home to nothing. We also know what it was like in the days following Hurricane Katrina when people around the country reached out to us, offering an abundance of donations and prayers.
It’s that giving spirit that has people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast jumping right in to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael. Here are some of the ways you can help.
Financial Donations
The American Red Cross and WLOX are collecting financial donations to help provide disaster relief to people affected by Hurricane Michael. The Red Cross has already mobilized a massive relief effort to provide shelter, food, and comfort to victims of the recent hurricanes. They will continue to be there for weeks and even months, helping residents recover. Money donated will help the Red Cross continue those efforts. To help, donate at www.redcross.org/wlox.
Bucket and Tote Challenge
- Fill a five-gallon bucket or plastic tote with supplies with supplies from one of the following categories: non-perishable food items, hygiene products, pet items, cleaning supplies, or baby items. Write on each bucket the city/state you're from and what category of items are inside. Drop the bundle off at one of the following locations:
- Necos Marketplace, 12342 Cable Bridge Road, Pass Christian, MS
- Brandon's ATV Service, 9208 Cleo Smith Road, Pass Christian, MS
- South Mississippi Offroad & RV Park, 27550 Vbar Road, Perkinston, MS
- Turan-Foley, 11123 Hwy. 49, Gulfport, MS
- Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead, MS
- Diamondhead Fire Department, 4440 Kalani Dr., Diamondhead, MS
- Dick's Cycles, 1798 Gause Blvd. W., Slidell, LA
City of Long Beach
- Collecting gift cards, cleaning supplies, water, Gatorade, toilet paper, paper towels, bug spray, mops, buckets, bleach, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, Aleve, Advil, five-gallon buckets, and toiletries. Not accepting clothes at this time.
- Drop off at a Long Beach fire department, located at 645 Klondyke Road and 120 E. Second St., or at Long Beach Police Department, located at 201 Alexander Rd.
R Tee-Hut, 3125 Market St., Pascagoula
- Accepting donations for the following items: bottled water, garbage bags, paper towels, baby wipes, baby formula, diapers, hand sanitizer, toiletries (shampoo, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, disposable razors, etc.), batteries, canned goods, cleaning supplies (bleach, Clorox wipes, dish soap, etc.), first aid kids.
- Drop off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If your business or organization is collecting donations to help victims of Hurricane Michael, please email us the details and a contact phone number producers@wlox.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.