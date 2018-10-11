Gulfport fire that destroyed home now ruled arson

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The fire that destroyed a Gulfport home Wednesday has been ruled arson.
Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt told WLOX News Now authorities have a person of interest, but have not release that person’s name.
The house at the corner of 36th Ave. and 20th Street was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and it took them more than an hour to get the fire under control.
Once the flames were out, Beyerstedt said the departments K-9 Toggle picked up the scent of some kind of accelerant on the front porch of the home.
No one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation.
