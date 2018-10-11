Cleanup of old Mississippi Phosphates plant discussed at meeting

“We’ve got about a 300 acre landfill out there, this east gypsum stack, that when rainfall hits it, it becomes contaminated,” explained Zeller. “So we’re kind of really in the rainwater treatment business. Every time it rains an inch, it creates nine million gallons of dirty water that the EPA then has to trap, hold on site, treat it, and then discharge it in a safe manner to the bayou. So that’s really not a sustainable model. We’re spending about a million dollars a month to do that. So the only way we know how to get out of this rainwater treatment business is to get that thing covered up.”