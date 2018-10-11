City of Biloxi asks to delay Harrison County school bond

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Harrison County School Board might see some more opposition against the upcoming school bond.
A resolution has been added to next week’s Biloxi City Council meeting agenda asking for the Harrison County School Board to delay the bond referendum. If not, the City of Biloxi will oppose the referendum at this time.
The resolution, proposed by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, says the Harrison County School District’s $55 million school bond was placed on the ballot without prior consultation with the City of Biloxi.
The proposal also says the Biloxi Public School District has capacity to accept some or all of the students who live in Biloxi, but also live in the Harrison County School District. That would be primarily in the northern part of the city. This could help alleviate overcrowding concerns, which was cited as a reason for the referendum.
“Thousands of residents of the City of Biloxi are within the boundaries of the Harrison County School District and would be affected by this Harrison County bond issue... part of a 15-20 year plan that has not been disclosed at this time," read part of the resolution.
“What the City of Biloxi is asking for is let’s slow down and look at this issue,” said Vincent Creel, public affairs manager for the City of Biloxi. “Mayor Gilich believes if you live in Biloxi, you should have the chance to go to Biloxi public schools without having to pay tuition. Right now if you go to Biloxi public schools and you live in Woolmarket or Eagle Point, you have to pay tuition.”
The city council will vote on the resolution during the Oct. 16 meeting. The meeting agenda, including the full resolution, can be found on the City of Biloxi’s website.
