Board of Education releases accountability grades for Miss. school districts

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Board of Education approved letter grades for school districts based on the state’s A-F accountability system for performance in the 2017-2018 school year.
Accountability grades are based, in part, on how well students perform and progress from year to year on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program tests for English language arts and mathematics. These tests are administered annually to students in grades 3-8 and in high school. Overall, students showed significant gains in both subjects areas.
“The 2017-2018 accountability grades reflect the hard work that our teachers and school leaders do each day on behalf of their students,” said Jason Dean, board chair. “Mississippi students have achieved unprecedented outcomes in recent years, and these grades prove they can meet, and exceed, high expectations.”
Mississippi’s school grading system considers several indicators, including how well students perform on state tests, whether students are showing improvement on those tests from year to year and whether students are graduating within four years. The system also factors in how well schools are helping their lowest achieving students make progress toward proficiency.
Below are the 2017-2018 grades for South Mississippi school districts and how they compare to the previous year.
