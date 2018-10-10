Tropical Storm Watches canceled for South Mississippi

Hurricane Michael is barreling down on the Florida Panhandle, and landfall is imminent near Panama City and Mexico Beach. It continues to hold its strength as a strong category four hurricane. There will likely be catastrophic damage as Michael passes through the Panhandle. For us in South Mississippi, we are well to the west of the storm. The Tropical Storm Watch has been canceled for Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock Counties.
We will remain mostly dry today, but a few showers are possible. It will be breezy again today. We are still under a Coastal Flood Advisory, and you may run into minor flooding in spots. However, we should see the flooding start to recede this evening.
Rain chances remain slim to none on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday thanks to a cold front passing through the area. Highs will drop into the low 80s this weekend with lows in the 60s!
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.