Third teen arrested in connection to Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Police have arrested a third suspect connection to a Monday shooting that hospitalized one victim.
Kameron Bettis, 18, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 9000 block of Cuandet Road. Gulfport police already arrested Fredrick Quin and Ashia Johnson, both 18.
According to Gulfport Police Department, officers were called to Memorial Hospital at 1:24 a.m. Monday after staff reported a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of 19th Street and 47th Avenue when three suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint.
All three teens are held in Harrison County jail facing one count each of aggravated assault and armed robbery.
