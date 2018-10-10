South MS Strong: Bill Holland keeps the art of wooden boat-building alive

Bill Holland is a master boat builder who is most well-known here on the Coast for building one of the Biloxi schooners. Holland worked on the Glenn L. Swetman fro 1986 to 1989. Fashioned after the schooners that worked the oyster industry through the early 20th century, the Swetman represents a piece of Biloxi’s rich maritime history. Now parked at the Maritime Museum in Biloxi, the public is able to sail on the boat each day.