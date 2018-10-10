South Mississippi teacher aids tech giant with STEM opportunities

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -A local teacher is continuing her push to help get more technology installed in South Mississippi classrooms.
Tuesday, Nicholson Elementary School gifted student teacher Maureen Pollitz was recognized by the Picayune School District for her work with Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow nationwide contest, which challenges public school teachers and students in grades 6-12 to show how STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) can be applied to help improve their local community.
“Samsung does this contest every year, and they chose five grand prizes,” Pollitz said. “In 2015, when we won, our school won $137,000 worth of technology. Students know about teachers. They know about doctors. They know about nurses, but they really don’t know about the STEM career opportunities that are out there.”
Pollitz is also one of nine teachers in the nation in a study group sponsored by Samsung to figure out why there’s so much turnover among STEM teachers.
