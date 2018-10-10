Moss Point Tigers look to Devon Booker as a benchmark

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The name Moss Point High School isn’t exactly a household name nationwide; at least it wasn’t until earlier this week.
Rapper Drake donned the high school jersey of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devon Booker, and all of the sudden, Moss Point was on the map.
“That’s a very big thing for us,” said Principal Joe Griffin. “We’re proud that first of all, Drake would actually put on a Devon Booker jersey in representation of our city and, more importantly, our school, so we thank him for that.”
Though Griffin didn't know Booker, he's proud the Moss Point product is giving the school and city a good name.
“It means a lot; it means a lot especially as principal, this being my third year,” Griffin said. “I didn’t get a chance to meet Devon as principal but it means quite a lot for the school and the community. There’s a great sense of pride here in Moss Point.”
Seniors Camron Jones and Jonathan Covan see what Booker has accomplished as a goal, and think maybe one day someone will be wearing their jersey during a concert.
“Anything is possible,” said Jones. “Book has Drake, one of the number one artists in the country, wearing his jersey. That could be one of us one day. He came from the same place we did so if we work as hard we can get there.”
“It really means a lot to me as a player because he had Moss Point on his chest, and it shows that Moss Point is really a place people know about,” Covan said.
Head Coach Robin Konrad Sikes Jr. is using this as an opportunity to give his players goals to strive for.
“To see Devon coming out of Moss Point and making something of himself, that’s something that we can show our kids,” he said. “Everybody likes to say all the negative things about Moss Point, but greatness does come out of Moss Point. You just gotta work for it.”
As for any future stars on this Moss Point team:
“We got a couple guys,” said Sikes. “I don’t want to say here on the news. You know the kids get the big head, but the main thing is just for them to keep working so Moss Point can be a household name, not just an individual person.”
“I’d like to see him(Drake) wear them all,” said Griffin. “If he keeps representing Moss Point, that’s good enough in our eyes.”
