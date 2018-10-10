Man arrested for what Biloxi police found on his cell phone

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested a man for what they found on his cell phone.
Frankie Denor McClendon Jr., 34, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of photographing for lewd purposes, a felony.
Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Pass Road in reference to a suspicious circumstances complaint. They were told by a victim that a man was using his cell phone to take upskirt photos. After receiving a description of the suspect, officers located McClendon.
McClendon gave officers consent to search his phone, where they found the video.
McClendon was taken to Harrison County jail where he is held on a $10,000 bond.
