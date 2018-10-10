Jackson County Chamber of Commerce welcomes new chairman

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Tuesday, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 91st annual chamber membership meeting.
More than 300 members came together to have lunch and learn about the latest news within the chamber. This year’s theme for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is “Connecting Communities Through Innovation.”
Cedrick Hurd, who was named the board’s newest chairman, says he’s ready to get started on growing business relations in the county.
“This is an exciting time to be working in Jackson County. I want the chamber to focus on retaining businesses already in the county, welcome new entrepreneurs, and help any other businesses trying to expand their offerings,” said Hurd.
The 2018 Small Business Grant recipients were Baz Family Medical Clinic, Brackish Waters, FABLAB Jackson County, Jackson Avenue Auto Sales and Old School Learning Depot.
Each of the winners received a privately funded grant valued at $2,500.
Awards were also presented at the annual meeting, as well. Tammy Moore with Hilton Garden Inn in Pascagoula was presented with the Ambassador of the Year award. This goes to a volunteer who embodies the qualities of being the public relations arm of the Chamber and donated much of their time and talents.
Carla Todd Voda, President and CEO of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, and Evelyn McCarty presented the Jolly P. McCarty Award of Excellence in Leadership. This award goes to someone who has been dedicated to the Chamber and has used their strength in leadership to move the Chamber forward.
This year’s Presenting Sponsors are Bacot/McCarty Foundation; Chevron; Ingalls Shipbuilding, Jackson County Board of Supervisors, Merchants & Marine Bank; Mississippi Power, Omega Protein, Inc., Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District, and The Mississippi Press/GulfLive.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.