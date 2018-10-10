Breezy with scattered showers, watching Michael

Breezy with scattered showers on Wednesday. Highs in the middle 80s. A Tropical Storm Watch and Coastal Flood Advisory remain in effect for the Mississippi Coast. Major Hurricane Michael in the northeast Gulf of Mexico is going to continue moving north or possibly northeast, its center making landfall over the next 12 hours on the Florida Panhandle somewhere near Pensacola or Panama City. A direct hit from the storm’s center in Florida is unavoidable and they will face major direct impacts. Meanwhile, South Mississippi will be spared the worst even though we’ll be too close for comfort.