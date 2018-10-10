Biloxi High student to compete for Miss Mississippi Teen USA

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Wendie Bui, a 16-year-old native and Biloxi High student will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi Teen USA. Bui already earned the title of Miss Biloxi Teen USA and now has her sights set on earning the new title.
The competition will be October 25-27 at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, MS.
Bui is the daughter of Mr. Bui & Mrs. Dao Nguyen. Her hobbies include fashion, taking pictures, traveling, hanging out with friends & family, & going to the beach. She is so excited to be able to compete this year and to represent her hometown and the city of Biloxi.
The MISS MISSISSIPPI TEEN USA Pageant are official preliminaries to Miss Teen USA. The young women chosen as Miss Mississippi USA 2019 will go on to represent Mississippi in the 2019 MISS TEEN USA pageant as seen live on television.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.