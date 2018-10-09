WATCH LIVE: Gulf Coast Idol contestants compete for a coveted ‘silver ticket’

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The next American Idol could be right here in South Mississippi. The winner of WLOX’s Gulf Coast Idol competition will win a Silver Ticket to skip the lines and perform for American Idol executive producers - and possibly the judges.
Tuesday night at 6pm, the second round of auditions begins at IP Resort in Biloxi. You can watch the performances live right here on WLOX.com, and also check out our backstage interviews with each of the contestants after they leave the stage. Those will be streaming on our WLOX Facebook page.
The top ten from both try-outs will be selected and will compete on October 16 7pm - 10pm. One Gulf Coast Idol will then be selected that night. The public is invited to all the auditions.
A “Fan Favorite” will be chosen from the remaining Top Ten by voting on Gulf Coast Weekend after they are announced. That winner will receive $2,500 and a “staycation” at IP Resort.
