Warden: Faulty boiler caused carbon monoxide leak at Stone Co. jail

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It will be sometime next week before inmates evacuated from the Stone County Correctional Facility will be able to return to the jail.
Saturday morning, a carbon monoxide leak sent a couple of inmates to the hospital, and several others who weren’t hospitalized had to be treated for exposure as well.
“They called and said to me they had an inmate that had passed out,” said Warden Dwain Brewer. “So, we found out it was carbon monoxide. What it was, we found the problem pretty fast. It was a problem with the heat exchanger. I guess got overheated and got into the flame and caused a lot of soot and was not burning properly.”
Brewer also says once he was informed of the early Saturday morning incident the inmates affected were sent to hospitals for evaluation.
He says at that point safety became the number one priority. Not only for the inmates, but for guards and other workers at the facility.
“We want to make sure that we have no other problems,” Brewer added. “I've been here 17 years, and this is the first time we have ever had a problem.”
Two inmates were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning while others also suffered minor symptoms from the leak.
Brewer says until the boiler is fixed and they are sure it is safe, they are keeping the inmates at the Greene County facility.
“Before we bring the inmates back, we’ve got no indication of the carbon monoxide where the inmates were. So, we just going to wait until we get the new one installed,” Brewer said.
