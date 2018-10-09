Two teens arrested in Gulfport shooting, one suspect at large

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A shooting in Gulfport early Monday morning has led to the arrest of two teenagers. Police are still searching for a third suspect.
According to Gulfport Police Department, officers were called to Memorial Hospital at 1:24 a.m. Monday after staff reported a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of 19th Street and 47th Avenue when three suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint. The victim is listed in serious condition.
Fredrick Quin and Ashia Johnson, both 18, are now charged with one count each of aggravated assault and armed robbery. Officers found the two young adults at a home in Gulfport where they were arrested without incident.
Police are still looking for Kamerson Bettis. He is also 18 years old and is described as being 6′0″ and 125 pounds.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, please contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-898-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
