Taylor Swift’s voting message spurs impressive registration spike, group says

October 9, 2018 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 12:24 PM

(CNN) - When Taylor Swift talks, her fans listen, and a recent political post by the singer prompted thousands to follow her lead.

According to Buzzfeed, Vote.org said it has seen a significant increase in voter registration since Swift's Instagram post on Sunday.

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

In the post, the singer threw her support behind two Democrats running for congress in Tennessee.

Swift also encouraged her 112 million Instagram followers to sign up.

In the 24 hours since her post, Vote.org is reportedly up to 65,000 registrations.

In the state of Tennessee, the website said there were 2,811 registrations in September. That increased to 3,582 in October so far, and 2,144 of those were in the last 36 hours, KABC said.

We think Taylor Swift made herself clear. Are you registered to vote?

The uptick came just in the nick of time. Tuesday is the deadline to register and still vote in the November elections in many states.

Some of Swift's conservative fans aren't happy about her endorsement of two democrats.

President Trump even weighed in, saying he likes Swift's music "about 25 percent less now."

Mike Huckabee, a media personality, former Arkansas governor and past presidential hopeful, dismissed the impact of Swift’s announcement, saying “it won’t impact election unless we allow 13-year-old girls to vote.”

A Twitter user reminded him that “Everybody who was fifteen when Taylor Swift wrote ‘Fifteen’ is now 25. They can vote.”

