Sheriff: Vancleave burglary suspect could be connected to other thefts

VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) - A Vancleave woman is charged with burglary after investigators say she was caught and stopped by the homeowner’s brother-in-law. Gretchen Fairley, 38, is charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession of a controlled substance, as well as burglary-breaking and entering.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says when deputies got to the home Monday afternoon, they found the owner’s brother-in-law had blocked the driveway with his truck to prevent a Nissan Altima from driving away. That car belongs to Fairley.
Deputies then found two bags filled with jewelry and other items outside an unlocked window. And a search of Fairley’s wallet turned up pills identified as a schedule four drugs.
When the homeowner arrived at the house, she identified the items in the bags and told deputies they belong to her.
Fairley was being held at the Jackson County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance on Monday’s charges. Investigators are now trying to see if she could be connected to other recent burglaries that occurred in the same area.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.