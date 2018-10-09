Scattered showers throughout the day, watching Michael

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Mississippi coastal counties, Mississippi Sound, and portions of the open Gulf waters east of the Mississippi River. Winds greater than 39 mph may occur over portions of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Chance of 39mph+ wind is greatest over the open Gulf waters east of the Mississippi River. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect; minor flooding in low-lying areas will be possible due to strong onshore flow causing higher-than-normal tides. For Tuesday, it’s breezy again with numerous showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs will warm into the middle 80s. Our local forecast will remain breezy with a few rounds of rain showers through Wednesday as Hurricane Michael makes its final approach to the Gulf Coast. As it makes a Florida landfall on Wednesday, South Mississippi will remain on its drier and western side. All of Michael’s major direct impacts should occur well to our east in Florida, including extreme rainfall, destructive hurricane-force wind, and life-threatening storm surge flooding.