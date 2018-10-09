Rapper Drake represents Moss Point with Booker jersey

PHOENIZ, AZ (WLOX) - Rap superstar Drake has sold millions of albums around the world and is currently selling out arenas on his nationwide tour. But that’s not stopping him from showing South Mississippi some love.
The rapper sported a Moss Point High basketball jersey while performing in Phoenix Monday night, sending support to NBA player Devin Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.
Moss Point High Alumni Association and Moss Point Mayor Mario King took to Facebook first thing Tuesday morning, sharing pictures and video of Drake wearing the Booker jersey.
Drake and Booker have history, with the rapper dropping the NBA player’s name on Travis Scott’s new album Astroworld, which was released in August.
Despite being an ambassador for the Toronto Rappers, this isn’t the first time Drake has donned the high school jersey of a player who plays in the city he is performing in. He wore the high school jersey of Boogie Cousins in the “In My Feelings" music video, which was shot in New Orleans. He has also worn pro player Zion Williamson’s jersey, as well as his friend John Wall’s jersey in Washington, D.C. last month.
Devin Booker graduated from Moss Point High in 2014. He was then drafted in 2015 by the Phoenix Suns. On March 24, 2017, Booker became the youngest player to score over 60 points in a game, finishing with 70 against the Boston Celtics. This past July, he announced that he had re-signed with the Suns in a five-year, $158 million contract.
