Rapper Drake represents Moss Point with Booker jersey

Despite being an ambassador for the Toronto Rappers, this isn’t the first time Drake has donned the high school jersey of a player who plays in the city he is performing in. He wore the high school jersey of Boogie Cousins in the “In My Feelings" music video, which was shot in New Orleans. He has also worn pro player Zion Williamson’s jersey, as well as his friend John Wall’s jersey in Washington, D.C. last month.