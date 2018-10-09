Parts of Harrison County experiencing flooding in low-lying areas

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County Emergency Management director Rupert Lacy says wind-driven water is causing some issues throughout the county in low areas that typically flood.
Lacy says there’s high water at Bayou Portage, Canals 1 & 2 in Long Beach, Brickyard Bayou, the Industrial Canal, and Back Biloxi Bay.
The excess water is coming from water being pushed north toward the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Michael brewing.
The Harbor Master in Long Beach has also been shut down due to flooding.
