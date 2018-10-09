Ocean Springs-Biloxi bridge to close walking path for a week

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you walk the Ocean Springs-Biloxi Bridge, you may need to find another place to walk for the next week. The bridge’s walking path will be closed for the next week beginning Wednesday morning so it can be cleaned.
The City of Biloxi said it will close the bridge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day so city contractors can pressure watch the entire stretch where people walk.
The walkway, which is 12 feet wide and 1.8 miles long from end to end, will be open before and after the work each day, and it will be open without interruption each Saturday and Sunday.
The city is using a $20,000 Tidelands grant from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. The work will be done by Coast Pro Wash Corp.
“For safety reasons and liability, the entire walkway must be closed during the cleaning times each day,” said city engineer Christy LeBatard. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but this also will help us get the work done quickly and safely.”
It’s the first time the popular walkway has been pressure washed since the six-lane, 95-feet high Biloxi Bay Bridge was dedicated on Nov. 1, 2007, with a day of bands and parades and capped with an evening of fireworks.
