New cases of West Nile Virus reported in Hinds and Calhoun Co.

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Two new cases of west nile virus were found in people in Hinds and Calhoun Counties.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) this brings the state’s total to 42 so far for 2018.
So far this year human cases have been reported in Adams (2), Attala, Calhoun (3), Copiah, Forrest (2), Harrison (4), Hinds (16), Itawamba, Jones, Lauderdale, Madison (2), Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Rankin (2), Walthall and Washington (2) counties. In 2017, Mississippi had 63 WNV cases and two deaths.
Peak WNV season in Mississippi typically ends in September, but activity is still being reported statewide, said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. All Mississippians should take precautions against mosquitoes, regardless of reports of human cases in specific counties.
The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses:
· Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
· Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
· Wear long, loose clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
· Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.