Manning, Favre react to Brees breaking records

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Drew Brees made history last night, breaking the NFL passing record.
Brees needed 201 yards passing to break Peyton Manning’s career passing yards record, which he crushed in the first half.
Manning took to the Denver Bronco’s Facebook page to congratulate Brees in a hysterical video.
“Let this serve a congratulations because, as you can see, I am very busy. I don’t have time to keep doing these videos for you congratulating you,” Manning said as he cut a tomato for a wedge salad.
Brett Favre took to Twitter to congratulate Brees, who surpassed Favre’s 2015 record.
