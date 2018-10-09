Man convicted after crashing stolen car, seriously injuring someone

With 911 calls flooding Gulfport Police Department, officers quickly responded. As soon as Moffett heard the sirens, police say he ran to a Volkswagon Passat and tried to get in. Meagan Rager, the woman who was driving the car, quickly locked her doors and rolled the windows up as Moffett jumped on her car. Despite her efforts, he was able to climb through the sunroof, forcing her from her own vehicle.