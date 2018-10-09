In-person voter registration deadline passed, mail-in deadline fast approaching

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Monday, October 8 was the last day to register to vote in-person if you want to vote in the November 6 midterm election. So, what if you missed it? You’ve got one more shot. You can print and mail in this form if you have it postmarked in time.
“As long as it has that post office stamp on it that says the ninth, they will be OK," said Madison County Circuit Clerk Anita Wray. "But it has to have that post stamp the ninth.”
Circuit clerk offices have been buzzing with activity in the last few days.
Madison County Circuit Clerk Anita Wray said several folks are trying to verify their registration.
“A significant number of people who have called to make sure they are at the right precinct," noted Wray. "To make sure they have their change of addresses in or they may have moved to another jurisdiction or another county.”
These teens are registering for the first time.
“When I first turned 18, I didn’t take it that seriously," explained Patrick Freeman. "I really didn’t see the point. I didn’t think my vote counted. But I did a lot of thought over it and it was something I felt like I needed to do.”
Denisha Clairbush admits she thought it would take longer and be more complicated.
“It was very simple and I feel like I should’ve done this sooner if this is all I had to do,” added Clairbush.
If you’ve already taken care of your registration but don’t know the details on where to go---go to yallvote.sos.ms.gov.
There, you’ll find a voter registration section where you can verify your registration and find out where you’ll need to go vote on election day.
