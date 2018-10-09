Harrison Co. deputies discover card skimming devices, counterfeit equipment during traffic stop

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County deputies arrested Jose Rodriguez, 36, and Eduardo Fernandez Echarte, 24. on felony charges of Unlawful use of a Scanning Devices and Possession of Counterfeit Instruments.
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Taylor made a traffic stop at Firetower Rd and E. Dubuisson Road in Pass Christian on October 7 at 8:52 a.m. The vehicle, a 2005 Volvo Station Wagon was stopped for an improper equipment violation.
Deputies say upon stopping the car, contact was made with Echarte, who was the driver and Rodriguez, the passenger. Deputy Taylor reported getting conflicted stories from the two men after speaking with them. He then requested consent to search the vehicle.
According to deputies, upon receiving written consent deputies recovered 3 credit card skimming devices, 3 counterfeit blank faced credit cards, 1 gas pump key, and 13 credit;/gift cards.
Both men were taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held on a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.