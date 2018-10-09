Gulfport police: Woman says boyfriend cut her with box cutter during argument

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Stephen Dexter Harris, 58, was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Domestic Assault on October 8.
The arrest came after a patrol response to Memorial Hospital regarding a cutting. According to police, officers spoke with an adult female who told them her boyfriend cut her several times with a box cutter during an argument.
The incident reportedly took place in the Hardy Avenue and Old Pass Road area.
The victim suffered serious injuries, but they were not life threatening.
Harris was arrested at his residence without incident. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $60,000.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.