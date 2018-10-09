Gautier man arrested for having stolen truck and trailer

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jackson County deputies arrested 44-year-old Johnathon Fox for receiving stolen property and taking or removing a motor vehicle through Jackson and Harrison Counties.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says a deputy saw a white Chevrolet truck pulled over on the side of Tucker Road north of Ocean Springs Monday night. Deputies say the truck was hauling a red Impala on a U-Haul trailer. After checking the tags on the truck and trailer, deputies discovered the truck and trailer were both reported stolen.
According to Sheriff Ezell, the investigation continues as they try to determine if the Impala was also stolen.
Fox is being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond pending an initial court hearing.
