Gator traps set in area where airman died

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Alligator traps are now set along the Tchoutacabouffa River after state officials discovered “an above average amount” of gators in the water near Arbor Landing on the River apartments off Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi.
Barry Delcambre with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks told WLOX News Now when his officers joined the search Saturday for a man missing on the river they noticed “several gators” in what he described as a lake off the river behind the apartments. Trappers are trying to find and remove three gators each more than six feet long
Staff Sgt. Luis O. Cisneros-Godinez, 31, died on the river Saturday, but a cause of death has not been released. Cisneros-Godinez was a medical lab technician at Keesler Air Force Base. Delcambre said there’s been much speculation that the airmen was attacked by an alligator.
“We’re looking into all the rumors we’ve been told. It’s all still under investigation. We want the facts,” Delcambre said. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources have not commented on the possibility of an alligator attack.
Monday, the management of Arbor Landing on the River apartments sent residents a letter addressing the speculation of an alligator attack. WLOX News Now received multiple copies of the letter from sources who didn’t want to be identified. The letter reads in part:
“We are not intentionally leaving information out but are being very careful about not spreading incorrect information. At this time, it is still under investigation but DMR did confirm this morning that there is a possibility of an alligator being involved.”
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.