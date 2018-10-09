Flooded roads causing issues for Bay-Waveland school buses

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - School officials with the Bay-Waveland School District say school buses are having trouble getting to certain areas in Hancock County due to flooded roads.
According to a Facebook post made by the district at 6:15 a.m. Monday, there are flooded streets in the shoreline area. District officials are asking that students who ride buses 24, 25, and 58 be dropped off at the corner of Central Avenue and Highway 604, which is where the old Todd’s Gas Station was located.
The district is still checking out roads in the surrounding areas, including Chapman Road. They will continue to post updates on the district’s Facebook page.
